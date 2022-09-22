Brendan Donovan’s seventh inning grand slam home run erased a 3-1 deficit and keyed a 5-4 victory for the Cardinals over the Padres on Thursday afternoon in San Diego. The win ended the Cards three game and shutout losing streak. Jack Flaherty tossed six quality innings to get his first win of the season. He also racked up nine strikeouts in the win. Lars Nootbaar stopped the Cardinals 31 inning scoreless streak when he homered in the fifth inning. The win drops the Redbirds magic number to clinch the NL Central division to five.

