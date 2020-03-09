Dosunmu, No. 23 Illinois hold off No. 18 Iowa 78-76

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin is a connoisseur of defense, and he found a lot to love in Saturday’s 69-50 victory over Alabama. The Tigers held the Southeastern Conference’s top-scoring team 33 points below its season average.

The Crimson Tide, who average 11 made 3-pointers, made just 4 of 25 from long range against Missouri’s suffocating perimeter defense.