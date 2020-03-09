Dosunmu, No. 23 Illinois hold off No. 18 Iowa 78-76

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) – Ayo Dosunmu scored 17 points and No. 23 Illinois held off No. 18 Iowa 78-76 to secure the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Conference tournament. Andres Feliz scored 14 points, Kofi Cockburn had 12 and Kipper Nichols added 10 for Illinois. Luka Garza scored a game-high 28 points for Iowa, which finished in a four-way tie for fifth in the Big Ten and will be the No. 5 seed in the tournament. Joe Toussaint scored 14 and Connor McCaffery added 10. Illinois built a 17-point lead late in the game that evaporated to two points in the final seconds.