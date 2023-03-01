In the battle of the Tigers on Wednesday night, it was not the start Missouri wanted against LSU in Baton Rouge, LA. Mizzou trailed LSU 43-24 in the first half. By halftime Missouri had cut the deficit to 13. Mizzou kept chipping away at that deficit and when D’Moi Hodge hit a three pointer with 11:25 to play, the game was finally tied 59-59. Hodge and Deandre Gholston paced the second half come back. Hodge’s three pointer with 1:37 to play gave the Tigers their first lead of the game at 77-74. Hodge finished with a team high 23 points, while Gholston chipped in 20 points. The victory is Mizzou’s 22nd of the season (22-8) the most wins by a Missouri team since they won 23 games in the 2013-14 season.

The Tigers finish up the regular season on Saturday when they host Mississippi at 2:30 PM.