Down 3-0, Blues come back to beat Lightning in shootout

St. Louis Blues’ Logan Brown (22), center, is congratulated by teammates Oskar Sundqvist (70) and Dakota Joshua (54) after scoring a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

After giving up three first period goals, things looked bleak for the Blues against the Lightning on Tuesday night at Enterprise Center. Never give up on the Blues, they came back to win 4-3 in a shootout! Second period goals by Ryan O’Reilly and Logan Brown cut the Tampa lead to 3-2. For Brown, he was playing in his first game for the Blues. His father, Jeff, was a defenseman for the Blues from 1989-94, was in the crowd to witness his son’s second career NHL goal.

Ivan Barbashev’s power play goal in the third period tied game 3-3. The game went into overtime with no team scoring, so it was on to a shootout. Ryan O’Reilly scored the only goal of the shootout and Jordan Binnington stopped all three Lightning shots in that shootout to insure the come from behind victory.