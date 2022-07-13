In one of their most frustrating losses of the season, the Cardinals blew a 6-0 lead and lost to the Dodgers 7-6 on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium. Paul Goldschmidt’s two run single and Nolan Arenado’s two run homer gave the Cardinals a 4-0 lead in the third inning. Adam Wainwright pitched shutout ball into the sixth inning. The Dodgers didn’t score until the seventh inning scoring two runs off Cards reliever Drew Verhagen. Los Angeles then scored three runs in the eighth inning off Genesis Cabrera and Junior Fernandez to cut the Cards lead to 6-5. Giovanny Gallegos came on in the ninth inning to try and get the save for the Cardinals. Instead Gallegos blew the save allowing two runs and surrendering the lead, 7-6. Hanser Alberto’s run scoring single put the Dodgers ahead for good.

