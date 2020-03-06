Drake & Valparaiso Win Arch Madness Play-in games

The Missouri Valley Conference’s “Arch Madness” Men’s Basketball Tournament tipped off on Thursday night at Enterprise Center with two play-in games.

In the tournament’s opening game, 8th seeded Drake beat the 9 seed Illinois State 75-65. In the second game of the night, 7th seeded Valparasio struggled, but got past the 10 seed, Evansville, 58-55.

That sets’ up these quarterfinal games on Friday. March 6 at Enterprise Center.

12:00 PM – (8) Drake vs (1) Northern Iowa

2:30 PM – (5) Southern Illinois Carbondale vs (4) Bradley

6:00 PM – (7) Valparaiso vs (2) Loyola

8:30 PM – (6) Missouri State vs (3) Indiana State