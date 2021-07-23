Drinkwitz says Mizzou works to ‘close the gap’ amongst other SEC teams

HOOVER, Ala. – Mizzou’s head football coach Eli Drinkwitz was one of the featured speakers Thursday in Alabama at SEC Media Days.

Even though the Tigers went 5-5 in the 2020 season, Drinkwitz still had five players drafted and he said that created “a lot of positive momentum” going into the offseason.

“We did a nice job in recruiting and continued to develop this program, but we didn’t meet the standard of what we want to be moving forward and so we are continually chasing that ‘close the gap’ mentality,” Drinkwitz said. “How do we close the gap amongst the upper echelon teams of the SEC? And it’s going to be a process. It’s not something that just happens overnight.”

He took over from Barry Odom who went 6-6 on the season and 3-5 in the conference in 2019.

Currently, Texas and Oklahoma want to join the SEC and Drinkwitz.

“Like I tell recruits all the time, we are the best league in college football and everyone wants to play there,” he said. “Now you got two iconic brands that want to join too. It’s an exclusive club and not everyone gets in, so good luck, especially if A&M has anything to do with it.”