MADISON, Ill. – Race weekend is here!

Drivers for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 and other races this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway qualified on Friday.

The Bommarito 500, a race in the IndyCar Series, will take place Saturday at 5 p.m. Among the drivers in the race is motorsports legend Jimmie Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. Organizers expect a crowd of around 40,000 people, near pre-COVID 19 pandemic numbers.

Gates open to the World Wide Technology Raceway at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The Rumble before the Roar pre-race party is from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.