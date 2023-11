It was revenge for their Super Bowl LVII loss for the Eagles on Monday night football. Philly came in to Kansas City and beat the Chiefs 21-17. The Chiefs had built a 17-7 half time lead, but failed to score in the second half for the third straight game. Jalen Hurts scored on a ten yard run in the third quarter, then a one yard run in the fourth quarter to get the Eagles to 21 points and the victory.

With the win, Philadelphia is 9-1 on the season while the Chiefs record drops to 7-3.