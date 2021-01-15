Edmonds and Ankiel set to participate in O’Fallon Hoots MLB Alumni Home Run Derby

O’FALLON, Mo. – This summer two ex Cardinals will take part in a Home Run Derby at the Prospect League’s O’Fallon Hoots home field in O’Fallon, CarShield Field.

The home run derby is scheduled for Saturday, June 5 at 7:00 p.m. Jim Edmonds and Rick Ankiel along with two other former MLB players who will be announced at a later date will participate. Fans will be able to get autographs from the players before the event starting at 4:30 p.m.

It is $15 to attend the home run derby. Ticket holders can add-on the autograph session for an additional $25. Autograph session tickets are limited.

Hoots plan holders can purchase their tickets now. Tickets go on sale to the public on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

Click here or call 636-741-4668 for tickets.