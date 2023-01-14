Edwardsville native Riley Patterson kicked the game winning 36 yard field goal as time expired to give the Jacksonville Jaguars an incredible 31-30 comeback victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night in the opening round of the NFL playoffs. Patterson who kicked for the Edwardsville Tigers in high school, then in college at Memphis, has now made 31 of 36 field goal attempts for the Jaguars this season.

The Jaguars staged a huge comeback in this playoff contest. They trailed the Chargers 27-0 in the second quarter. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw four interceptions in the first half, but responded with four touchdown passes to fuel the comeback.

In the other NFL playoff game on Saturday, the 49ers beat the Seahawks 41-23. Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy threw three touchdown passes and ran for another for San Francisco.