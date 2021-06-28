Effingham’s Josh McDevitt commits to Mizzou

EFFINGHAM (WCIA) – Josh McDevitt is heading to the SEC. The Effingham incoming junior verbally committed to play at Missouri on Monday, picking the Tigers ahead of Illinois, Xavier, Indiana State, among others.

After getting an offer from Mizzou a few weeks ago, the right-handed pitcher took a visit to Columbia for a camp and fell in love with the campus.

“My family and I have been talking about it for a bit,” McDevitt said. “We loved the school and felt it was the right fit. Just a lot of hard work that’s gone into it to get me to this point, a lot of hard work still to happen, got two years before I get on campus. It’s going to be a big step, kind of taking a big risk going from the Apollo to the SEC but I’m excited about it and I’m confident that I’ll be ready.”

McDevitt consistently threw in the upper-80’s and lower 90’s as a sophomore, touching 92 at a Prep Baseball Report event, helping his recruitment. PBR has the Class of 2023 prospect as the 10th best recruit in the state. With the Hearts, the 6-foot-1, 190 pound recruit went 2-1 with a 2.88 ERA, tying a team high with nine appearances. McDevitt is another pitcher from Effingham in a long line of successful players to come from the town. Chad Green pitches for the Yankees, Nick Gardewine is in the Diamondbacks organization, while Zack Lee is currently playing at Kentucky.

“Having so many good pitchers coming out of Effingham, I just grew up and always wanted to be like them,” McDevitt said. “Having those guys to look up to and try to be like, definitely are my role models.”