Eight run inning leads Pirates past Cards 11-7

The Cardinals were enjoying a 7-1 lead on Thursday night in Pittsburgh, then the eight run seventh inning happened. The result? An 11-7 Pirates victory and one of the worst losses the Cardinals would sustain this season.

The game started off great for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado’s two run homer in the top of the first, his 26th of the year gave St. Louis the early 2-0 lead. They added three more runs in the second inning thanks to Tommy Edman’s two run double and Paul Goldschmidt’s single to score Edman. Edmundo Sosa kept the scoring going in the third inning. His two run home run made it a 7-1 constest.

Miles Mikolas started for the Cardinals on the mound, but lasted just four and a third innings. He gave up a two run homer to the Pirates Colin Moran and left the contest with a 7-3 lead.

The fateful Pirates seventh inning began with Andrew Miller allowing two baserunners. Genesis Cabrera came into the game and faced six Pirates batters. They all got hits and at the end of that stretch, the Pirates had scored eight runs and taken an 11-7 lead.

That’s how the game ended, 11-7 for Pittsburgh and possibly the worst loss of the season by the Redbirds. They still trail the Reds by four and a half games for the final National League wild card playoff spot.