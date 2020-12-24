EJ Liddell nets career high in second game back from illness

Rutgers forward Mamadou Doucoure, left, works for a loose ball against Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Ohio State rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit to beat No. 11 Rutgers 80-68 Wednesday. Belleville West grad E.J. Liddell had a career high 21 points for Ohio State, ranked No 23 in the Associated Press poll. The Buckeyes trailed 48-32 with 15 minutes left in the game. The Buckeyes went on a 20-1 run late in the second half to seize control and hand Rutgers its first loss.

#11 Rutgers – 68

#23 Ohio State – 80



Liddell was in his second game back after being out of action due to mononucleosis. He’s Ohio State’s second leading scorer and the team’s leading rebounder, with 14.4 and 6.6 respectively.

“Not going away from that kid. Not going away from EJ Liddell for sure,” Ohio State Head Coach Chris Holtmann said afterward, complementing his team’s second half comeback after early struggles. “He’s thinking less, reacting more, he’s a really good player.”

“If they deliver the first punch, we got to come back and deliver another punch,” Liddell said.

The Associated Press contributed information for this report