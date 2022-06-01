MADISON, Ill. – The Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series hled at World Wide Technology Raceway this week has sold out.
The race will take place on Sunday and its the first-ever sell-out and the largest single-day crowd the track has ever had.
A limited number of tickets are still available for Friday’s “Richard Petty Day” activities.
Below is the full schedule of events for fans.
Wednesday, June 1
- 9 a.m. — Campgrounds open.
Thursday, June 2
- 4-8 p.m. – WWTR NASCAR fan fest at Ballpark Village (Busch Stadium, downtown St. Louis).
- 6 p.m. — NASCAR haulers depart WWTR staging lot.
- 6:30 p.m. — NASCAR hauler parade passes Ballpark Village and Busch Stadium.
- 7 p.m. — Haulers return to WWTR for parking in garage area.
Friday, June 3 — Richard Petty Day presented by Bommarito Automotive Group
- 6:30 a.m. — Parking lots open.
- 10 a.m. — Spectator gates, Infield Fan Experience and midway open.
- Noon — Recommended arrival for best race day experience.
- 1 p.m. — NASCAR Speediatrics.
- 2:10 p.m. — Richard Petty Q&A on midway stage.
- 3:30 p.m. – Ribbon-cutting ceremony on start-finish line.
- 3:45 p.m. — Ceremonial first NASCAR Cup Series car laps by Richard Petty.
- 4 p.m. – Inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 practice.
- 5 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 practice.
- 5:30 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 qualifying.
- 6:30 p.m. – WWTR track dog Gateway Stanley’s Paw Party, doggie meet-up for campers.
- 7 p.m. — NASCAR garages and Infield Fan Experience closed.
- 7:30 p.m. — #CupTimeSTL Short Track Classic at Tri-City Speedway (5100 Nameoki Road, Granite City, IL) featuring World of Outlaws Late Models, MOWA Sprint Cars and NASCAR drivers in competition.
Saturday, June 4 — NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 3—qualifying, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200, music festival
- 6:30 a.m. — Parking lots open.
- 7 a.m. — Spectator gates, Infield Fan Experience and midway open.
- 8 a.m. — Recommended arrival time for best race day experience.
- 10 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 qualifying.
- 12:30 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 (160 laps, 200 miles).
- 2-4 p.m. — No inbound traffic permitted during this period.
- 2:30 p.m. — WWTR SpeedFreaks Live!
- 3 p.m. — Thrills & Throttles (featuring St. Louis’ hottest 100 cars) pit road party.
- 4-9 p.m. – Saturday Twi-Night Concerts (Turn 1 stage, free with truck race admission).
Sunday, June 5 – Inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter
- 6:30 a.m. – Parking lots open.
- 7 a.m. – Spectator gates, Infield Fan Experience, midway open.
- 8:30 a.m. — Midway Music Stage opens.
- 9:30 a.m. – Recommended arrival time for maximum race day experience.
- 9:45 a.m. – WWTR Race Day Live! with Kenny Wallace (Midway Stage).
- 10:30 a.m. – Fans’ track walk, concert stage access begins.
- 11 a.m. – First music act (TBA).
- 11:45 a.m. – Second music act (TBA).
- 12:45 p.m. – Third music act (TBA).
- 2 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 driver introductions.
- 2:30 p.m. – Inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter (240 laps, 300 miles).