Fox 2 Sports was all over the Enjoy Illinois 300 Nascar race at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday. Kevin Ryans had the post game report after Kyle Busch’s victory. Daniel Esteve captured the pulse of the fans and celebrities who attended the race. Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talked it over with Nascar Hall of Famer and St. Louis native Rusty Wallace.

