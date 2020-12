ESPN College GameDay co-host Kirk Herbstreit waits for a break during the telecast from The Junction prior to Mississippi State playing Auburn in an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct 11, 2014. No. 3 Mississippi State beat No. 2 Auburn 38-23. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

One of college football’s most prominent broadcasters has announced he has COVID-19. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit made the announcement on social media Tuesday night.

Herbstreit said he will work from home for the call of the national football playoff semifinal matchup between Clemson and Ohio State Friday. While networks have started to produce broadcasts of live sporting events back on site, many broadcasts are still done from remote locations to limit potential exposure to COVID-19.