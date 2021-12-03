Eureka native a finalist for college football’s highest honor

EUREKA, Mo. — Hassan Haskins is in the running for college football’s highest honor. His former high school community is rallying behind the Michigan University senior to help him win the award.

If you walk along Central Avenue in Old Town Eureka, you will see signs displaying how to cast a fan vote for Haskins to be the next Heisman Trophy winner.

The city of Eureka briefly closed Central Avenue Friday while current Eureka High School players and coaches posed for a photo with Haskins’ parents. It was a display of support for the former Eureka High School student.

Eureka Mayor Sean Flower said everyone who has ever spoken to him about Haskins has said, as good as he is on the field, he’s an even better person off the field.

“You don’t hear that about everybody,” said the mayor.

Haskins’ former high school coach said it’s been incredible to watch his former player succeed at Michigan. Haskins scored 5 touchdowns against rival Ohio State last week. Michigan plays Iowa Saturday night in the Big Ten Championship game televised on Fox 2.

“He’s a hard worker, great kid, great teammate, great captain, and everything you want in a high school football player and a man,” said Jake Sumner, Eureka High School head football coach.

He greeted Haskins’ parents with a hug Friday as they joined community members in the show of support for their son.

“To honor him like this is just amazing,” said Hassan Haskins Sr., father of the Michigan University running back.

He said his son was not actively recruited by any of the major college football programs.

“I’m very proud of him,” said Haskins’ mother Lynette McAlpine.

Haskins Sr. hopes his son provides inspiration for others hoping to reach their goals.

“If you just stay with what you’re trying to do and have a passion for it, it can happen,” he said. “He’s a prime example for that.”