CHANDLER, Ariz. – Clayton Echard, a Eureka native and former star of ABC TV series “The Bachelor,” will be the lead host for an upcoming pickleball-themed reality TV series.

Echard has signed on to host a reality competition show called “Pickleball Paddle Battle,” a production of Pickleball Kingdom Productions. The show is set to debut this fall, and contestants will have the opportunity to win major prizes.

“Pickleball is not just having a moment – it’s America’s fastest-growing sport,” said Echard via a news release. “As soon as I learned about the show’s format, the competition, and the amazing prizes, I knew this had all the makings of a great reality show. It combines two of America’s passions; pickleball and reality shows. I’m thrilled to be the host and can’t wait to get started.”

Pickleball Kingdom Productions says Echard was the top choice to host the show and “promises to showcase the excitement and spirit of pickleball.”

“This show is about making dreams come true. The action will be fantastic, but the emotions will be unforgettable.” said Ace Rodrigues, CEO and founder of Pickleball Kingdom. “As the host, Clayton will take viewers behind the scenes to explore each contestant’s back story as well as drama and intense rivalries that will unfold during the competition. Viewers will be treated to Clayton’s charisma and hosting skills while the show will deliver unprecedented access to the players that make the sport so special.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The show is also looking for future contestants. If you’re interested in applying for the first season or wanting to learn more about “Pickleball Paddle Battle,” click here. The application process runs through Aug. 16, 2023.

Echard, the upcoming show host, starred in Season 26 of “The Bachelor” in 2021 and was also a contestant in Season 18 of “The Bachelorette.” Before his television debut, he also played college football with Mizzou and tried out for the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks in 2016.