Expecting first-time dad Luke Voit: “I can’t wait to meet my son or daughter”

ST. LOUIS- On Tuesday, the New York Yankees placed infielder D.J. LeMahieu on the paternity list pending the birth of a child and he may be followed there any day now by Lafayette High School grad and former St. Louis Cardinal Luke Voit.

Voit and his wife Tori announced she was pregnant with the couple’s first child back in December, and Voit told reporters Tuesday that the plan is to induce Friday if nothing happens before then.

“It’s super exciting. Still don’t know if it’s a boy or girl, which makes the anticipation even crazier, but I can’t wait to meet my son or daughter,” Voit said, adding that there was a point this past weekend where they thought the child could arrive.

Depending on the delivery date, Voit said he would likely miss the Yankees’ road trip to Detroit this weekend.

Voit is trying to reboot the start of his season, which was delayed by knee surgery. He has 1 home run in 11 games so far in 2021.