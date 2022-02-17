Eyes on the prize – Webster University women’s hoops team focused on NCAA championship

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – The Webster University Gorlok Women’s Basketball Team is a perfect 21-0. That isn’t good enough for them.

“We are aware of what’s going on and we know it’s special,” head coach Jordan Olufson said. “But we’re staying pretty focused on the task at hand.”

The task at hand? An NCAA championship.

“We’re proud of ourselves for [that record] don’t get me wrong,” sophomore guard Jordyn Grimes said. “We really just want to keep going, keep grinding and just stay where we want to be.”

With just two regular-season games left before the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIC) tournament, the Gorloks are primed for a deep postseason run. Staying focused is a challenge, but this team has learned to temper expectations by focusing on the task in front of them.

“It’s definitely a new feeling for most of us. There’s a lot of pressure each game,” senior guard Lauryn Freeman said. “There’s also a sense of, ‘we’re good, so we are going to play like we’re good.'”

The SLIAC tournament begins on Feb. 23. The NCAA Division III tournament tips off March 4.