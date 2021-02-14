Fan helps Blazers’ Carmelo Anthony get unstuck during Portland snow storm

Sports

If Carmelo Anthony plays a key role in any Blazers wins this road trip, you can thank the folks who stopped to help him for making the plane

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Portland, Ore. (KOIN) — Stuck cars on a snowy day in Rip City are as predictable as Carmelo Anthony’s three to the dome after he drains a shot from distance for the Blazers.

Saturday, it was Anthony who found that out firsthand.

On his way to the airport to make the plane that would carry the Blazers to their first stop of the three game road trip, Melo found himself stuck in snow on the side of Interstate 205.

Enter Brad Showers to the rescue.

“We see somebody on the side of the road that was stuck,” Showers recalled. “I actually passed him and then I’m like, ‘that was Carmelo Anthony!’ I literally slammed on my brakes, so not necessarily doing a good Samaritan thing but I just couldn’t help thinking that that guy can’t be stuck on the side of the road. So, I jacked it in reverse and lo-and-behold Carmelo Anthony was kind of stuck a little.”

Showers and his wife, Julie, and their kids were out de-icing the apartment complexes he manages for WDC Properties – lucky for Melo.

“I had all the salt and shovels on me so it’s just one of those crazy days, he and I got lucky.”

Season ticket holders with the Blazers since 2004, Showers says he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to help Anthony make his plane, and told Melo as much.

“I said, ‘you’re shooting too good to be stuck on the side of the road, we need to get you out of here.'”

Melo’s average of more than 23 points a game, a big contributor to Portland going a perfect 3-0 in their most recent homestand.

Showers says Anthony chuckled at his joke, “I’m sure he gets badgered a lot by people a lot, I didn’t really want to mess with him but I just couldn’t pass up helping Carmelo Anthony out.”

After about 10 minutes and help from another good Samaritan, this one with a tow rope, Anthony was on his way to PDX where he made the plane on time and no worse for wear after his first encounter with a Portland snow day.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

St. Louis Sports

FOX2 Sports is your home for the latest information about the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues, Saint Louis University, the University of Missouri, and the University of Illinois.

Are the Cardinals making a big trade? Are the Blues ready for another Stanley Cup run? Is someone going to sign a major free-agent deal? Are the Tigers, Billikens and Illini bringing in the next big recruiting class? We cover all the big games that matter.

The MLS is coming to St. Louis in 2023 and we’ll be here for the start of STL SC too. The XFL thrived in its reboot season playing at the Dome at America’s Center, and if the BattleHawks return in 2022, we’ll be there to tackle it.

St. Louis is home to some of the best high school student-athletes who go on to succeed in the pros and beyond. Before Larry Hughes, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum made a name for themselves as Division I NCAA basketball stars at SLU, Florida, and Duke, they played at CBC and Chaminade. Before Ezekiel Elliott, Sheldon Richardson and Jeremy Maclin became Ohio State Buckeyes and Missouri Tigers and NFL first-round draft picks, they went to John Burroughs, Gateway Tech and Kirkwood. All of them were featured in the FOX2 Prep Zone before they went off to the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten and beyond.

Members of our team, including Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne, Charlie Marlow, and Rich Gould have covered every significant moment in St. Louis sports since 1987, from the football Cardinals’ departure for Arizona to the arrival of the St. Louis Rams; from the Mark McGwire home run chase to the Cardinals’ World Series titles, to the St. Louis Rams and the Greatest Show on Turf era’s Super Bowl crown; from Brett Hull to Vladimir Tarasenko, we’ve covered the Blues all the way to the team’s first Stanley Cup.

Think of all the great characters in St. Louis area sports history. Jack Buck, Mike Shannon, Charlie Spoonhour, Norm Stewart, Whitey Herzog, Tony LaRussa, Stan Musial, Dick Vermiel, Lou Brock, Albert Pujols, Kurt Warner, Ozzie Smith, Hull, Pat Maroon, Keith Tkachuk, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, David Freese. All of them talk to us.

Popular

Latest News

More News