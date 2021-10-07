Fan wears creepy giant cartoon head to Dodgers vs Cardinals game

Fans cheer as Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) leaves the game during the fifth inning of a National League Wild Card playoff baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES – During the broadcast of the NL wild card game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers, a fan wearing an interesting costume head was seen behind home plate.

The fan’s costume head was just a big gray sphere with a nose shape and eyes, eyebrows, and a mouth drawn on it. Nonetheless, it was weird. The man wearing the interesting costume head made the broadcast in the bottom of the first inning when the Cardinals were winning 1-0.

Big Head Guy is gone . . . . dumb PR scheme from what we're hearing. https://t.co/ENKiSCGxQy — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) October 7, 2021

For those that may have thought this was the Dodgers mascot, it’s definitely not because they don’t have one.

Some people compared the fan to the Jack in the Box mascot, Charlie Brown, and Mr. Met.

What is with baseball head at the Dodgers Cardinals game? Can’t see anything but this character ? I’d be pissed if sitting behind Mr Met on vacation pic.twitter.com/M98opRfpAN — Rick Boyd (@realrickboyd) October 7, 2021

Don’t let premium tix go to your head. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/qQ9FFXJb3x — Monty Bennett (@TheMontyBennett) October 7, 2021

It’s not clear why the fan decided to wear this costume head to the NL wild card game, but it got people talking.

The Dodgers won Wednesday night’s game 3-1. The Dodgers victory in the wild card game, moves them on to the National League Division series where they will face their rival, the San Francisco Giants.