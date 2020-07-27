Fans cheer St. Louis FC from the stands in Fenton

FENTON, Mo. – The Cardinals were back on the field this weekend, but with no fans in the stands. Local Soccer Club St. Louis FC also returned to play but they had someone to cheer them on.

Playing their first game since March, the club is allowing the stadium in Fenton to be filled up to about 23 percent of capacity. It was originally set for 50 percent but they scaled it back to ensure fans could enjoy the game safely and comfortably. Upon entering the venue all fans had their temperatures taken.

If you come as a family you can sit together. Otherwise, you have to maintain at least a 6-foot distance from the fans around you. Hand sanitizer is readily available and all concession and beverage workers are wearing a mask and gloves as well.