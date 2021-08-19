Fans gather at Ballpark Village to kick off big motorsports weekend

ST. LOUIS – It’s the weekend St. Louis area racing fans have been waiting for! Two big races at one big local track. Friday night and Saturday, motorsports fans will be filling up the stands at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.

In its fifth year, the NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline is a home run with fans. So where better to kick off the fun than with the 2021 Fan Fest at Ballpark Village. Together Credit Union Plaza was full of feature show cars, games, and prizes.

The festivities come as World Wide Technology Raceway and NTT IndyCar Series signed a three-year extension, with an additional two-year option, to keep the race in Madison, Illinois.

On Friday, World Wide Technology Raceway will host the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 200. Gates open at 11 a.m. for a day full of fun ahead of a 7:35 p.m. race start. On Saturday, gates open at 9 a.m. and the IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at 7:40 p.m.

For the best race day experience, fans are advised to arrive at the track early. There will be express entry lanes for those who carry their belongings in a clear bag. It will be hot this weekend. Misting stations will be located under the grandstands and there will be several cooling tents. Race fans are allowed one small, soft-sided cooler per person. No glass bottles.

The St. Louis Area Foodbank’s #DriveOutHunger campaign will accept donations of non-perishable food items ahead of both races.

Here is a list of race day activities:

Friday, August 20 – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 200

11 a.m. – Spectator gates open

11:30-12:15 p.m. – Indy Lights practice

12:30-1 p.m. – Indy Pro 2000 practice

1:15-2:25 p.m. – Vintage Indy Cars

3-3:30 p.m. – Indy Lights qualifying

3:45-4:30 p.m. – Indy Pro 2000 qualifying

4:45-5:10 p.m. – Vintage Indy Cars

5:30 p.m. – First Indy Lights race (75 laps).

7:35 p.m. – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Gateway 200 (160 laps, 200 miles).



Saturday, August 21 – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta

and Valvoline NTT IndyCar Series

9 a.m. – Spectator gates open

9:15-10:05 a.m. – Vintage Indy Cars

11:30-11:50 a.m. – Indy Pro 2000 warm-up laps

12:15-1:45 p.m. – NTT IndyCar Series practice

2:05-2:25 p.m. – Indy Lights warm-up laps

2:45 p.m. – Indy Pro 2000 race (55 laps or 45 minutes)

4-5 p.m. – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying

5:30 p.m. – Second Indy Lights race (75 laps)

6:30 p.m. – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 pre-race show

7:10 p.m. – Driver introductions

7:40 p.m. – NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline and Axalta (260 laps, 325 miles)

9:50 p.m. – Fan track walk (approximately five minutes after the checkered flag)

10:15-11:45 p.m. – Monster Energy Boom After the Zoom concert featuring Steel Panther