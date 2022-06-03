MADISON, Ill. – The biggest NASCAR race in the midwest will take place this weekend.

All 57,000 tickets have been sold to Sunday’s race. All 1,200 camp sites will also be full.

Chris Blair, the General Manager of World Wide Technology Raceway, said this was one of their goals.

Friday is the track’s Richard Petty Appreciation Day. Saturday is the Toyota 200 and qualifying races for the Enjoy Illinois 300 Cup Series. The big race is on Sunday. There are even more activities going on at the facility including 30 music acts, five stages, and more.

They’ve also made recent renovations to WWT Raceway from the main office building to the in-field fan experience.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 starts at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Below is the full schedule of events for fans.

Friday, June 3 — Richard Petty Day presented by Bommarito Automotive Group

6:30 a.m. — Parking lots open.

10 a.m. — Spectator gates, Infield Fan Experience and midway open.

Noon — Recommended arrival for best race day experience.

1 p.m. — NASCAR Speediatrics.

2:10 p.m. — Richard Petty Q&A on midway stage.

3:30 p.m. – Ribbon-cutting ceremony on start-finish line.

3:45 p.m. — Ceremonial first NASCAR Cup Series car laps by Richard Petty.

4 p.m. – Inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 practice.

5 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 practice.

5:30 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 qualifying.

6:30 p.m. – WWTR track dog Gateway Stanley’s Paw Party, doggie meet-up for campers.

7 p.m. — NASCAR garages and Infield Fan Experience closed.

7:30 p.m. — #CupTimeSTL Short Track Classic at Tri-City Speedway (5100 Nameoki Road, Granite City, IL) featuring World of Outlaws Late Models, MOWA Sprint Cars and NASCAR drivers in competition.





Saturday, June 4 — NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 3—qualifying, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200, music festival

6:30 a.m. — Parking lots open.

7 a.m. — Spectator gates, Infield Fan Experience and midway open.

8 a.m. — Recommended arrival time for best race day experience.

10 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 qualifying.

12:30 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 (160 laps, 200 miles).

2-4 p.m. — No inbound traffic permitted during this period.

2:30 p.m. — WWTR SpeedFreaks Live!

3 p.m. — Thrills & Throttles (featuring St. Louis’ hottest 100 cars) pit road party.

4-9 p.m. – Saturday Twi-Night Concerts (Turn 1 stage, free with truck race admission).



Sunday, June 5 – Inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter

6:30 a.m. – Parking lots open.

7 a.m. – Spectator gates, Infield Fan Experience, midway open.

8:30 a.m. — Midway Music Stage opens.

9:30 a.m. – Recommended arrival time for maximum race day experience.

9:45 a.m. – WWTR Race Day Live! with Kenny Wallace (Midway Stage).

10:30 a.m. – Fans’ track walk, concert stage access begins.

11 a.m. – First music act (TBA).

11:45 a.m. – Second music act (TBA).

12:45 p.m. – Third music act (TBA).

2 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 driver introductions.

2:30 p.m. – Inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter (240 laps, 300 miles).