To the Prep Zone and an impressive high school baseball team over in Illinois. Father McGivney High School over in Glen Carbon. The Griffins currently sport a record of 31 and 1. The school reached the state championship game two years ago and look poised to return. The small Catholic high school has beaten baseball power houses CBC and Edwardsville this season. They will play another top Illinois school in O’Fallon coming up this Friday, May 12th.

