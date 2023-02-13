Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne catches up with St. Louis Rams Hall of Famers Marshall Faulk and Isaac Bruce on the night of Super Bowl LVII. Faulk and Bruce discuss their Super Bowl memories as members of the St. Louis Rams. Bruce also gives his thoughts on former teammate and wide receiver Torry Holt getting passed over again for the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year.

