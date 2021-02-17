Her Highlights: Florida State infielder shows off athleticism with leaping tag

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State University Softball middle infielder Josie Muffley made an acrobatic tag at second base over the weekend, but from the umpire’s angle, the Memphis University base runner was safe.

Nonetheless, the athleticism exhibited by Muffley has gotten people talking.

The game aired on the ACC Network, and their cameras show that Muffley tagged the runner and she should have been out, but NCAA softball doesn’t have instant replay.

Muffley said she wasn’t even thinking about what she was doing on the play.

“I was playing without any worries or distractions,” Muffley said.

Her biggest worry was trying not to land on the base runner when she came down from making the catch.

Muffley said she was “a little upset” when the umpire called the base runner safe, but she said she moved on quickly.

The Seminoles went on to win the game 3-2.

Field conditions have caused Florida State’s game against Southern Mississippi to be postponed. They start competition in the ACC Pod hosted by Georgia Tech on Thursday with a doubleheader against the Yellow Jackets.