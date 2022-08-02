HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A 15-year-old with the ocean in her DNA will compete in the Vans U.S. Open of Surfing round of 16 on Wednesday.

Bella Kenworthy, a pro surfer and pro skateboarder, is competing in her hometown this week.

The conditions this week have not been ideal for the competitors. There have been huge waves and rough currents.

“It was definitely hard, but I’ve got to experience those conditions a couple other times in heats which I think benefitted me,” Kenworthy said.

Ahead of her next heat, she has been surfing and hanging out with her family. Which includes her dad, legendary surf filmmaker Jason Kenworthy.

“My dad is definitely my main influence. He has taught me basically everything I know in surfing and every day he pushes me to be a better surfer,” Kenworthy said.

As if just being 15 years old isn’t hard enough, she is keeping up with the schedule of a two-sport professional athlete, but Kenworthy said it’s manageable.

“I try and just make the most of every training session I have,” Kenworthy said. “I feel like surfing and skating really go together. Training for one almost helps the other.”

The Vans U.S. Open of Surfing continues through Sunday, August 7.