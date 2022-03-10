Marquette High School cheerleader is first signee on Kentucky’s STUNT team

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Marquette High School senior Mary Kate Miesner was the first signee in program history last week for the University of Kentucky’s STUNT team.

Miesner started cheerleading in sixth grade for the junior Marquette program. She made the JV team her freshman year and then moved to varsity her sophomore year. She was a member of Marquette’s 2020 state champion cheer squad, the 2021 squad that placed fifth at Nationals, and the 2022 squad that placed seventh at Nationals.

STUNT is different from the Marquette cheer program in that there is no sideline cheer aspect. The University of Kentucky’s STUNT team does not go to football and basketball games. STUNT is an NCAA spring sport that focuses on the technical and athletic aspects of cheer. Teams compete in about 10 head-to-head competitions per season.

“STUNT is everything I love about competitive cheer,” Miesner said.

She is a base, one of the girls on the bottom of the stunts, and she also tumbles.

“I love the girls on the team and I love the coaches. I already feel like I have a group of supporters in Lexington so it kind of eases my feelings of going to a whole new state for college. So, I’m super excited and I’m super excited as well to explore the new style of cheerleading.”