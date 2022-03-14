Missouri Girls’ State Wrestling Champ invited to Michigan Border Brawl

ST. LOUIS – Missouri Girls’ State Champion wrestler Kate Cooper was invited to the Michigan Border Brawl.

Kate, a junior at Timberland High School, had only been wrestling for 1.5 years before she won the 105-pound state title on March 5.

“It was just unreal. I can’t even describe the feeling and I wish everyone could feel what I felt because it was amazing,” Kate said. “It was the best feeling I’ve ever felt in my life.”

She was then chosen to wrestle in the Michigan Border Brawl charity showcase that helps support military veterans and their families. It takes place at the Huntington Place Grand Riverview Ballroom in Detroit. Kate said she didn’t expect to be picked.

“I was honestly surprised when they picked me, but I knew I needed to take that opportunity since I was given it,” Kate said.

She has been practicing almost every day. She goes to Timberland soccer practice and then to wrestling.

“I just try to mentally prepare myself so I don’t get too nervous about it,” Kate said. “I just know that I just have to believe in myself.”

She started wrestling because of her brother Chance. He wrestled at McKendree University and now owns Flight Company Wrestling Club. Kate now wrestles there in the off-season, and Chance helps coach her. He is going to Michigan to help coach her in the match.

Looking forward to next season, Kate said she hopes to improve and be the state champion once again.

“I want everything I did this year to happen again, just better. I want to be better,” Kate said.