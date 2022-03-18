ST. LOUIS – Missouri State Women’s Basketball will move on to the First Round of the NCAA Tournament after beating Florida State in a First Four game Thursday night.

The game in Baton Rouge ended in regulation 61-50. The Bears pulled ahead early. They had the first 7 points of the game. The first quarter ended 18-11. The score then flipped in the second quarter and the women were tied 29-29 at halftime. The Bears had a big third quarter with 21 points while FSU only had 10. Both teams scored 11 in the fourth.

Senior Mya Bhinhar finished the game with 12 points and six rebounds. Senior Sydney Wilson and graduate transfer Mariah White each scored 11. White also had a game-high five steals. Junior Ifunanya Nwachukwu was the last MSU player to score in double figures with 10 points while tying the team lead of seven rebounds.

MSU now has a 19-16 record in the NCAA Tournament. The Bears play No. 6 Ohio State on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPNU.