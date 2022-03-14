Missouri State Women’s Basketball to face Florida State in First Four

Missouri State guard Mya Bhinhar directs her team during the second quarter of a college basketball game against Wright State in the second round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the University of Texas at San Antonio Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas, Weds., March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

ST. LOUIS – Missouri State Women’s Basketball earned an 11 seed Sunday night in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

The Bears lost in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament semifinal on Saturday against UNI 57-63.

The women will face Florida State in a First-Four matchup at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 17 in Baton Rouge. The game will air on ESPN2. Florida State is 17-13 this season while Missouri State is 24-7. The Bears haven’t played the Seminoles since 1997.

If the Bears win, their next game will be against No. 6 Ohio State on Saturday, March 19.

This is the Bears third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.