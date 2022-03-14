Missouri State Women’s Basketball to face Florida State in First Four

ST. LOUIS – Missouri State Women’s Basketball earned an 11 seed Sunday night in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
The Bears lost in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament semifinal on Saturday against UNI 57-63.
The women will face Florida State in a First-Four matchup at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 17 in Baton Rouge. The game will air on ESPN2. Florida State is 17-13 this season while Missouri State is 24-7. The Bears haven’t played the Seminoles since 1997.
If the Bears win, their next game will be against No. 6 Ohio State on Saturday, March 19.
This is the Bears third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.