No. 15 Illinois State Women meet No. 2 Iowa in First Round

CORRECTS YEAR TO 2022 NOT 2021 – Illinois State’s Juliunn Redmond (23) shoots against Northern Iowa during an NCAA college basketball game in the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Moline, Ill. (Bobby Metcalf/Quad City Times via AP)

ST. LOUIS – Illinois State Women’s Basketball nabbed the No. 15 seed in the Greensboro Region of the NCAA Tournament and will face second-seeded Iowa in the First Round Game on Friday, March 18.

The winner there will move on to play Sunday against the winner of No. 7 Colorado versus No. 10 Creighton.

The Redbirds won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Sunday against the University of Northern Iowa 50-48.

This is the Redbirds’ first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2008 and their sixth overall.