No. 15 Illinois State Women meet No. 2 Iowa in First Round

ST. LOUIS – Illinois State Women’s Basketball nabbed the No. 15 seed in the Greensboro Region of the NCAA Tournament and will face second-seeded Iowa in the First Round Game on Friday, March 18.
The winner there will move on to play Sunday against the winner of No. 7 Colorado versus No. 10 Creighton.
The Redbirds won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Sunday against the University of Northern Iowa 50-48.
This is the Redbirds’ first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2008 and their sixth overall.