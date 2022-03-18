ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis University’s Women’s Basketball Coach Lisa Stone was fired Friday after 10 seasons.

SLU’s director of athletics Chris May made the announcement. The school said the decision came “after an in-depth, postseason review of the program.”

“Lisa Stone did an exemplary job of building our program to a high level of respectability,” May said. “I thank Lisa for her tireless efforts in working to serve our program.”

SLU has already begun a national search for a new head coach.

Stone had a record of 164-138 with the Billikens. Her head coaching record over the past 36 years was 667-375. She is ranked 14th in wins among active NCAA Division I head coaches prior to this season. Stone had six winning seasons and four postseason appearances with the Billikens. It’s the most by a Billiken women’s basketball coach.

The women’s season ended when they lost their first game of the Atlantic 10 Championship Tournament to George Mason 65-50. They had a record of 9-18 this season.

“I would like to thank University President Dr. Fred Pestello and Chris May for affording me the opportunity to lead young women at Saint Louis University as the head women’s basketball coach for 10 years,” Stone said. “It has been both a joy and a privilege to build the program to new heights and respectability nationwide. I will be forever grateful for the players and staff I have been blessed to work with over the last 10 years.”

She said she is unsure if her next opportunity will be in basketball or not.

“I am most thankful for my family and their unbelievable love and support. I look forward to spending more time with them as I look forward to my next chapter. I will be considering opportunities both in and out of basketball,” Stone said.



The next head coach will be the program’s eighth. There is no timeline on the announcement. SLU said they will not have any further comments on the search or candidates involved at this time.