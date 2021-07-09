The Female Field: Bartsch-Hackley makes Olympic Volleyball team at 31

Collinsville High School graduate Michelle Bartsch-Hackley is headed to Tokyo with the USA Olympic Volleyball team.

This is Bartsch-Hackley’s first Olympics. She graduated from Collinsville in 2008 and then went on to play volleyball at the University of Illinois from 2008 to 2011. She has been playing internationally ever since graduating. She is now 31 years old.

Bartsch-Hackley’s roster spot was announced on June 7 and she leaves for Tokyo on July 17.

Volleyball Nations League which is 5.5 weeks. During the last two weeks of that, the roster was narrowed down from 18 players to 12. Bartsch-Hackley’s husband was in the bubble with her, and he was the one who opened the email announcing that she made the Olympic team.

“He’s like followed me throughout my whole career so it’s also really important for him. He was excited to actually be there,” Bartsch-Hackley said.

Your #VNL2021 U.S. Dream Team members: Best Hitter: Michelle Bartsch-Hackley, Best Libero: Justine Wong Orantes, Best Setter: Jordyn Poulter



Your MVP: Michelle Bartsch-Hackley👑!! pic.twitter.com/sfRG1lix8L — USA Volleyball (@usavolleyball) June 25, 2021

The women are training in the US as a team before they leave for Tokyo on July 17.

Opening ceremonies are on July 23.

The Women’s Olympic matches start on July 25 when the USA takes on Argentina. Click here for the full schedule.