The Female Field: Former US runner crushes personal record 6 months after giving birth

Less than six months after giving birth to her daughter Kenny Lou, a former USA cross country team member beat her personal best in the 5k by more than 20 seconds.

Makenna Myler, 28, crushed her personal best by 26 seconds and finished the race with a time of 15:45.

Just two weeks before Myler gave birth to Kenny Lou in October 2020, she ran a 5:25 mile. At the beginning of her pregnancy, Myler and her husband Mike bet $100 she wouldn’t be able to run faster than an eight-minute mile by that time.

“We had predicted that time right when I got pregnant. We didn’t know what would happen,” Myler said. “I just kept showing up every day, putting in some mileage and putting in work, and it ended up keeping my fitness going by the end of the pregnancy”

Mike made a TikTok of the mile run and it went viral. The video has gotten over 1.3 million likes and over 9,000 comments.

Myler said Kenny Lou inspired her to get back into racing shape.

“You want to be better because you want to be an example to them, and you want to dig deeper for them,” she said.

Other than the motivation, Myler said Kenny Lou brings a ton of happiness to her life.

“She’s so pure, and like just making her laugh even when I had a bad day, I could come home and just let go of any bad workout and even good workouts. The good workout didn’t even matter because they just make you so happy,” she said.

It’s not just Kenny Lou who gives Myler motivation, Mike is constantly showing how proud he is of his wife on social media.

“He really helps me visualize what I want,” Myler said of her husband.

Myler was raised in southern California and then attended BYU where she was a member of the cross country team from 2011 to 2014. In 2014 she was named to the All-West Coast Conference First Team and the All-Mountain Region First Team.

In 2018 she represented the U.S. at The Great Edinburgh International Cross-Country in Scotland.

After running on the world stage years before having Kenny Lou, she was even shocked she beat her personal best 5k record.

“I had no idea that I would still be running 5k’s and 10k’s for this long,” Myler said.

Myler currently lives in Utah but travels to southern California often to compete with Valor Track Club. The club pays for her running gear and entry fees into track meets and invitationals.

She also creates beginning running plans for clients.

Sunday, May 9 will be Myler’s first Mother’s Day.