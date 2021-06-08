The Female Field: Lindenwood Lacrosse wins first-ever National Championship

ST. LOUIS – Lindenwood University’s women’s lacrosse team won the NCAA DII National Championship for the first time ever this season. The women went 17-1 this season and 7-0 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC).

Senior midfielder Lexy Biller was named the Most Outstanding Player of the championship tournament and the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) named her the Offensive Player of the Week.

In the championship game on Sunday, May 23 Biller scored a team-high four goals against Queens University of Charlotte.

The final score of the game in Salem, Virginia was 14-12. Lindenwood started the game strong when the whistle blew at the end of the first half the score was 12-5.

“So that did give us some comfort going into the second half knowing they were going to come back and fight and so were we. We were going to get ready for their counterattack, but that lead in the first half definitely gave us some cushion,” Biller said.

Queens came back in the second half and scored 7. Biller scored what would be the game-winning goal in the first 90 seconds of the second half.

“Coaches in the first half and before the game, they said we’re going to be aggressive, and we’re not taking our foot off the gas the whole time,” Biller said. “I had the draw, I had an open lane ready to go, so I just went for it.”

Biller graduated this year with a degree in psychology, but still has eligibility left and plans to be a member of the lacrosse team once again while starting her masters in leadership.

She hopes to be able to defend the team’s national title at Lindenwood’s home field next year.