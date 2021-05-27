The Female Field: Mizzou pitcher previews Super Regional vs. James Madison

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Mizzou Softball’s NCAA Super Regional series starts Friday night in Columbia against James Madison University.

Mizzou athletics supports MU Softball ahead of Super Regional

Sophomore pitcher Jordan Weber, a Lee’s Summit native, will throw the first pitch for the 8 seeded Tigers at 8:00 p.m. on ESPNU.

Unseeded JMU comes to the Columbia Super Regional from the Knoxville Regional where they knocked off Liberty and 9 seed Tennessee.

JMU’s redshirt senior pitcher Odicci Alexander has been looking extremely strong for the Dukes. She threw 19 strikeouts in the Knoxville Regional against Liberty on Friday, May 21.

“She’s a tough pitcher, but I have faith in my hitters and our offense that we are going to get those runs, those timely hits that we need in order to win the games,” Weber said.

Mizzou made it out of the Columbia Regional against three unseeded teams without having any runs scored against them. The Tigers beat the University of Illinois at Chicago 8-0, they beat University of Northern Iowa 4-0, and Iowa State 5-0.

This is Mizzou’s first time back to the Super Regional since 2016.

Weber said her team has been preparing as usual.

“Our hitters have been doing a lot of work and our defense has been doing a lot of work, doing pretty much what we’ve been doing every week. Don’t want to change too much,” she said.

Weber’s freshman season was cut short due to the pandemic, but now she’s enjoying being able to play in the postseason, especially at her home field.

“Having our own fans with us because I think that gives us much more confidence and much more like calmness when we’re out there on the field, knowing who is like behind us, has our backs,” Weber said.

Tickets for the Columbia Super Regional went on sale at 10:00 a.m. Thursday and were sold out by 11:00 a.m.

Other members of Mizzou athletics have been supporting the women ahead of the Super Regional.

Ahead of the women’s Thursday practice, they received donuts from Mizzou Women’s Basketball and head football coach Eli Drinkwitz met the girls at the end with cookies.

Either JMU or Mizzou will move on after the Super Regional to the Women’s College World Series at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium – OGE Energy Field in Oklahoma City.

