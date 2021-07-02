The Female Field: Napheesa Collier makes her first Olympic roster

Three-time women’s basketball Missouri state champion Napheesa Collier is going to the Olympics.

The announcement was made on Monday, June 21.

“This has been a dream of mine ever since I can remember so I can’t wait to get there,” Collier said.

The Jefferson City native attended Incarnate Word Academy in St. Louis from 2011 to 2015 where she was named a McDonald’s All American. She then played for the University of Connecticut and won the 2017 NCAA Championship. She was then picked sixth in the 2019 WNBA draft by the Minnesota Lynx.

Collier will play in her second WNBA All-Star Game on July 14 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

So honored to be apart of the Tokyo Olympics! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/SghkLq5iCX — napheesa collier (@PHEEsespieces) June 21, 2021

She is one of the younger players on the Olympic roster. The Seattle Storm‘s Sue Bird and the Phoenix Mercury‘s Diana Taurasi will both be playing in their fifth Olympics.

“Everything that they’ve been able to accomplish is just awe-inspiring. They’re legends. They’re going to obviously go down in the history books. So, I’m super excited to be able to do this with them,” Collier said.

The Lynx’s assistant coach Cheryl Reeve is also on the Olympic coaching staff.

“I love Cheryl, and I think she’s such an amazing coach. So it’s going to be really cool to go from this season to the Olympics with her,” Collier said.

Collier said she will get to Las Vegas for the All-Star Game on July 12. The game will be played on July 14, and then she leaves for Tokyo on July 19. The Olympic opening ceremony is on July 23. Collier said she comes back to the US on August 9.

The USA takes on Nigeria at 11:40 a.m. CT on July 27.