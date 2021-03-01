The Female Field: NWSL’s Washington Spirit get high profile female investors

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The National Women’s Soccer League’s Washington Spirit announced they received investment from over 30 people on February 17, 2021.

Three-time Olympic gymnast Dominique Dawes, retired United States Women’s National Soccer Team goalkeeper Briana Scurry, journalist Jenna Bush Hager and author Chelsea Clinton are among those on the list.

“It’s more than just an investment of their capital, but it’s also an investment of their time. We expect everybody to make a meaningful impact on our club in one of four areas, strategy and development, content, technology and media, community engagement and player experience,” majority owner Steve Baldwin said.

The Washington Spirit isn’t the only team seeing big names pop up on their investor list. Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka announced via Instagram on January 28 that she is now a part of the North Carolina Courage’s ownership group. There is also a high-powered group backing the expansion team Angel City FC in LA. Their inaugural season is slated to start in spring 2022.

Baldwin is excited about this saying that the way to attack the gender disparity in sports is through “strength in numbers and strength in celebrity and things like that to help bring greater awareness to women’s sports.”

Within the next five years Baldwin said the NWSL is “going to strengthen its position as the best league in the world.”

He expects his club to be the best club in the world.

“There’s a lot of things that go into that and there’s a lot of ways in terms of how we measure it, both on the field and off the field. We expect to win championships and we expect to do great things off the field in our community.”