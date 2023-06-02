ST. LOUIS – The 2nd annual Enjoy Illinois 300 is set to wave the green flag this Sunday, June 4, at World Wide Technology raceway.

Fans from all across the St. Louis area will crowd the sold-out track to enjoy motorsport at its highest level.

But One St. Louis-area race fan won’t be in the grandstand.

He’ll be on pit road wearing a headset, serving as the crew chief for 62-time Cup Series winner Kyle Busch.

Randall Burnett began his career in racing in 2005, earning his first position on a race team after graduating with a mechanical engineering degree from UNC Charlotte. Nearly eleven years later, Burnett earned his first opportunity to serve as crew chief.

This season marks his first year serving as Busch’s crew chief.