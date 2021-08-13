Field of Dreams game lives up to the homerun hype

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The famous line, “If you build it, they will come” became a reality Thursday night as the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees emerged from the corn onto a Dyersville field for the first-ever Major League Baseball game in Iowa.

With the game being based on the 1989 Kevin Costner movie Field of Dreams, fans who attended said it was truly heaven to see Costner and the MLB in Dyersville, Iowa.

“This is probably one of the coolest experiences I’ve ever experienced in my entire life. To watch this movie and turn into what it is today,” fan Kevin Dahl said.

The night didn’t start with a ceremonial first pitch but rather a heartwarming speech by Kevin Costner calling the field in Dyersville, “perfect.”

Players didn’t compete on the actual field used in the movie but rather one just a corn maze away.

MLB broke ground in Iowa in 2019 for a game that was originally set for the Chicago White Sox and the Saint Louis Cardinals. The diamond was designed to resemble that of Chicago’s Comiskey Park.

Thursday night, 8,000 fans were in attendance at the makeshift stadium.

MLB conducted a public lottery for the opportunity to purchase tickets for those with Iowa zip codes.

According to the website, TickPick, the Field of Dreams game was one of the most expensive regular season MLB games ever with the average ticket going for over $1,400.

The White Sox won in dramatic fashion, with a walk-off home run over the Yankees. The final score was 9-8.