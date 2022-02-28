FIFA, UEFA suspend Russian clubs and national teams

MARIBOR, SLOVENIA – OCTOBER 11: Georgi Dzikiya of Russia (#14) celebrates with his team-mates after scoring Russia’s second goal during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Slovenia and Russia at Stadion Ljudski vrt on October 11, 2021 in Maribor, Slovenia. (Photo by Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images)

ZURICH — FIFA and UEFA have suspended Russian clubs and national teams from all competitions indefinitely.

The decision comes a day after the international governing body had suspended Russia from hosting any “home games” and not allowing teams to be recognized as Russia, but as Football Union of Russia, instead.

Following the initial decisions adopted by the FIFA Council and the UEFA Executive Committee, which envisaged the adoption of additional measures, FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice. These decisions were adopted today by the Bureau of the FIFA Council and the Executive Committee of UEFA, respectively the highest decision-making bodies of both institutions on such urgent matters. Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people. FIFA

The Russian men’s national team is in the middle of fighting for qualification to the 2022 World Cup and were slated to play Poland on March 24. The Polish Football Association announced on Sunday that they would not play against Russia.

Following the match with Poland, Russia would have played either Sweden or the Czech Republic, but both nations joined Poland in refusing to play against Russia.

The suspension mean Russia will not take part in the UEFA Nations League where they were slated to play Albania, Israel and Iceland.

The UEFA Champions League final was scheduled to take place at Krestovsky Stadium in St. Petersburg Russia, but has since been moved to Stade de France in Paris, France.

In the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, condemned almost everywhere in the world, this is the only decision we can make. A performance in a match with the Russian national team would be disgraceful not only for our representatives, but also for the entire football community, it would be a denial of solidarity with the Ukrainian nation. As a football association, we refuse to participate in play-off matches with the Russian team. At the same time, we call on the FIFA authorities to react immediately to the brutal violence that we observe daily on the territory of independent Ukraine. If FIFA’s Human Rights Policy is more than just words on paper, now is the time to put it into effect, excluding the Russian Football Association from qualifying for the Qatar World Cup in 2022 . Polish Football Association

Shortly after the suspension was announced, UEFA cut ties with Gazprom, a Russian state-owned energy company.

German top-flight club FC Schalke 04 also ended their Gazprom jersey sponsorship early. The club also announced that board member and Gazprom representative Matthias Warnig would be stepping down.