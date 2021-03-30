Final Four complete as Gonzaga & UCLA advance

The Final Four is set at the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament with Gonzaga and UCLA advancing on Tuesday night in Indianapolis, IN.
Gonzaga will take their perfect 30-0 record into one of Saturday’s semi-final games. They never trailed in their 85-66 win over USC to capture the West Region title. Drew Timme led the Zags with 23 points. St. Louis native and Westminster grad Aaron Cook scored eight points off the bench for Gonzaga.
In the second game, 11th seeded UCLA upset top seed Michigan in the East Region title game, 51-49. Johnny Juzang scored 28 points to pace the Bruins. Michigan’s Franz Wagner missed a three pointer at the buzzer which would have given the Wolverines the last second win. UCLA becomes just the second school ever to be a First Four team that made it to the Final Four.
Baylor and Houston advanced to the Final Four with victories on Monday.