Fitch analysis: MLB owners could cover loss of entire 2022 season

Ballpark Village and the streets outside of Busch Stadium are empty on Thursday, December 2, 2021. The Major League Baseball collective bargaining agreement expired on Dec. 1, 2021, making it the first time since 1994 that the deadline has passed without a new agreement being reached. The league has now locked out the players. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

NEW YORK– Negotiators for locked out players and Major League Baseball held a morning bargaining session ahead of Commissioner Rob Manfred’s Tuesday deadline for a deal that would preserve a 162-game season.

Union chief negotiator Bruce Meyer and general counsel Ian Penny headed a bargaining team that left MLB’s office shortly after 11 a.m. and headed back to the players’ association, about three blocks away.

On the 97th day of baseball’s second-longest work stoppage, the sides met in person for the third straight day. The sides planned to meet or speak later in the day.

MLB has told the union that Tuesday is the last possible day to reach an agreement that would allow a 162-game schedule, along with full salary and service time, a deadline first reported by The Athletic.

The league has already canceled the first two series of the regular season. Further cuts would start to impact the St. Louis Cardinals’ home schedule.

The luxury tax, the amount of the new bonus pool for pre-arbitration-eligible players and minimum salaries are among the major issues.

The latest attempt to end the lockout comes days after the credit agency Fitch reports that owners could afford to lose an entire season if necessary.

“A full season work stoppage is not Fitch’s baseline expectation at this time but even in this scenario Fitch expects league debt interest and stadium debt principal and interest payments in 2022 are fully covered due to ample reserve funding mechanisms embedded in transaction structures. If the lockout extends well into the season, the potential medium-term financial effects of a substantial number of lost games, or the longer-term risks to fan engagement or demand for MLB-related content, may lead Fitch to take negative action.”

The credit agency’s analysis said canceling a month’s worth of games would still allow MLB to keep broadcasting revenues close to expectations for a full season, since most of the league’s national contracts are focused on playoff revenue.

“The coronavirus-affected 2020 season demonstrates that the league and its teams have financial resources to withstand a shortened season, albeit with reliance on liquidity support from ownership or debt financing,” the agency said in its analysis.