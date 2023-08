Friday was a huge day in college athletics. Five universities announced they are leaving the Pac 12 Conference. Early in the day Washington and Oregon announced they were leaving for the Big Ten Conference. Friday evening Arizona, Arizona State and Utah announced they were also bolting the Pac 12 to move to the Big 12 Conference. All these moves take effect for the 2024 athletic season. The moves will boost the Big Ten Conference to 18 schools and the Big 12 to 14 schools.

