Flaherty dominates in return, Cards shutout Royals 6-0

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Jack Flaherty’s return to the mound was nearly flawless as he helped the Cardinals shut out the Royals 6-0 on Friday night in Kansas City, MO. Flaherty, who hasn’t pitched since May 31 when he suffered an oblique injury while batting, tossed six shutout innings against the Royals. Flaherty allowed just two hits and struck out five to earn the win and improved to 9-1 on the season.

With the game scoreless in the fourth inning, the Cardinals offense got the scoring started. Nolan Arenado (23) and Tyler O’Neill (19) hit back to back homers off Royals starting pitcher Mike Minor to give Flaherty all the offense he needed at 2-0.

Lars Nootbaar also homered for the second straight game. His 449 foot shot into the fountain at Kauffman Stadium finished the scoring in the ninth inning, 6-0.

The win is the fourth straight for the Redbirds, who are now 59-56 on the season. They trail first place Milwaukee by ten and a half games, but the Cardinals and Brewers still have 13 games to play against each other this season.