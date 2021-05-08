Flaherty pitches and hits Cardinals to 5-0 win

Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty pitched seven shutout innings and also homered with his bat to lead to the Cardinals to a 5-0 shutout win over the Rockies on Friday night at Busch Stadium.
Flaherty becomes the first six game winner in baseball with the fine pitching performance. He threw seven innings allowing no runs while striking out six. Flaherty also hit his first home run of his career against former teammate and friend Austin Gomber.
Harrison Bader’s two run homer in the second inning gave the Redbirds an early 2-0 lead. Flaherty then hit a 416 foot homer off Gomber in the third to make it 3-0.
Nolan Arenado played his first game against his old team, the Rockies. He went two for four in the contest.